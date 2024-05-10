Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Townsville bidder dominates Great Northern Brahman Sale

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 10 2024 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top money was paid for a calf from Cambil Holly (pictured) and Mr H Pride of Maddox. Picture: StockLive
Top money was paid for a calf from Cambil Holly (pictured) and Mr H Pride of Maddox. Picture: StockLive

An opportunity to buy a polled IVF calf from top price and international show champion genetics was too good to pass up for one Townsville Brahman breeder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.