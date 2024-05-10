Townsville bidder dominates Great Northern Brahman Sale

An opportunity to buy a polled IVF calf from top price and international show champion genetics was too good to pass up for one Townsville Brahman breeder.
The Great Northern Brahman Genetics helmsman sale concluded on Thursday night (May 9) with flush calves, semen and embryos selling strongly at the multi-vendor auction.
Sixteen semen averaged $250/straw and topped at $650/straw, four flush calf offerings averaged $6750 and topped at $8250 and three embryos averaged $500 and topped at $1000.
The top price for a flush calf was paid by Mitch James of Boomerang Brahmans, Mt Julian, who also bought the top semen offering from the Camm family, Cambil Brahmans, Mt Julian.
He said the purchase came down to his family's aspirations to grow their portfolio and strategic herd.
"About two years ago now, me and my wife started purchasing some stud quality stuff from Lawson. He's a long-term family friend and we trust and respect Lawson," Mr James said.
"We also purchased something from Brett Nobbs' (from NCC) stock at Big Country last year."
For $8250, Mr James purchased the chance to pick one of six polled IVF calves from Cambil Holly 6516, the mother of Kenrol Darrocca 2761 and a full sister to the $80,000 Cambil Neptune 6322.
The purchaser's calf was to be sired by Mr H Pride of Maddox, an international champion in 2021 who was said to be breeding extremely well in Australia.
The calves were to be born on April 20 and would remain at Cambil until weaning.
The top money for semen was $650/straw for five straws of NicNeil Sugar Daddy, also selling to Mr James.
"We really liked the Sugar Daddy stuff so we took those to AI some of our cows," Mr James said.
"One of our cows (Cambil Barbara) won a class at Beef 2024. That was the one Lawson had there.
"We're doing quite a bit of IVF stuff ourselves...and embryo transfers. We just want to grow our very strategic herd with some of the best stuff (on) offer.
"We have one cow from Brett last year and two already from Lawson with calves."
The $180,000 NicNeil Sugar Daddy was a grey poll horn from sire NCC Sugarwood and dam Brahrock Miss Elmo Bos Empress.
The top price for an embryo was $1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.