'Inconsistencies' found in Beef 2024 carcase competition data

Inconsistencies with data used to determine the National Beef Carcase Competition may impact results.
Beef Australia has published an official statement suggesting it will conduct a full review of all competition results upon the completion of Beef2024.
It has been suggested that the review may impact the final result outcomes that were announced on Tuesday (May 8) at the awards presentation.
"What makes this competition unique, and a truly national event, is using 20 facilities across the country to process carcases," the statement read.
"This does also, however, add an additional layer of complexity to the already highly nuanced process of determining results.
"We apologise to our exhibitors who have spent many months preparing for this competition.
"We thank our exhibitors and supporters for their patience."
"Despite this issue, we remain immensely proud of the competition and congratulate our exhibitors on presenting what were truly outstanding carcases at the event."
Queensland Country Life will endeavour to keep readers informed if there are any alterations to major results and placings from the competition.
