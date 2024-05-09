Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Activists may be to blame for bird flu in bovines: US cattlemen at Beef 2024

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wyoming cattle rancher Mark Eisele, president of the US National Cattlemen's Beef Association, told the Queensland Rural Press Club breakfast. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Wyoming cattle rancher Mark Eisele, president of the US National Cattlemen's Beef Association, told the Queensland Rural Press Club breakfast. Picture Shan Goodwin.

United States beef industry leaders believe animal activists were likely responsible for the spread of avian influenza, or bird flu, into ruminant animals, it was revealed at Beef Australia in Rockhampton today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.