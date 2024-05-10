High marbling and best feed conversion a key priority for Sunland Cattle Co

The Harris family of Sunland Cattle Co, central Queensland, have clearly found the secret to highly marbled Wagyu.
They dominated in MSA scoring at the National Beef Carcase Competition this week.
One of the three steers in the pen was also awarded the individual carcase MSA index trophy, with an impressive MSA index score of 72.58.
Another beast from an entry into the same class also took out the reserve champion individual carcase award, with a MSA index of 70.86 and a total score of 96.45 points.
All of the steers were entered into the competition's new class 8 category, which allowed for heavier weight entries and unrestricted feeding. All dams and sires of the steers entered were bred by Sunland.
It was the first time owner Paul Harris had entered Beef's competition, taking advantage of the new category.
Sunland has taken out noteworthy accolades at other competitions, including overall winner of the Wagyu Challenge and the Beef Taste-off at the RNA Paddock to Palate Competition in 2023.
The operation also took out the 2022 Australian Wagyu Association's Net Feed Intake award.
Mr Harris said of the results on Tuesday evening that he wanted to bring the entire herd up to that standard.
The business runs approximately 10,000 head Wagyu fullbloods, and a small number of purebred Wagyu females as recipient cows, at two properties in central Queensland.
Mr Harris operates Ten Mile Station, consisting of 6868 hectares near Balcomba, with about 8km of river frontage to the Mackenzie River.
The property was purchased in 1994 and has since been developed into a highly efficient enterprise with first-class infrastructure.
Presently, there are approximately 2600 hectares of well-established leucaena which complements the buffel, green and bambatsi panic, urochloa, seca stylo and other pastures.
The majority of Ten Mile consists of deep-quality soil on which silage crops are also grown.
Sunland's other property, Old Bombandy, was purchased in 1991 and is now managed by Jason Kelly.
It consists of 11,072ha of freehold land and 236ha leasehold on the Fitzroy Development Road, near Valkyriem.
Pastures and infrastructure development at both properties has led to the operation being able to comfortably run 3800 head at Ten Mile and 6200 head at Old Bombandy.
The family's initial outlay in the breed was in April 2007, when Mr Harris purchased over 1100 second, third and fourth-cross Wagyu females and several fullblood Wagyu bulls.
In October 2010, Mr Harris purchased over 500 fullblood females plus additional fullblood bulls, fullblood calves, embryos and semen.
They use reproductive techniques including embryo transfer, AI and IVF programs, as well as selected natural breeding.
Mr Harris said it was a big priority for the operation to collect all carcass data from the abattoirs and feedlots to inform their breeding selection.
"This data is then analysed and used to inform us of how our animals are performing," he said.
"We look for trends in our data across the herd and identify our highest-performing dams and sires. This provides us with a clear direction for our breeding program.
"We focus on marble score, marble fineness, eye muscle area, weight gains, net feed intake as well as genetics."
Mr Harris said once their Fullblood Wagyu Steers reached between 400kg and 450kg they were sent to feedlots and fed through until slaughter.
Feed conversion to weight gain was another crucial piece of the puzzle.
"As Wagyu are fed in the feedlot for 400 days, net feed intake must be considered for cost-effectiveness for feed conversion to weight gain," Mr Harris said.
"Best in feed conversion is more important for Wagyus than any other breed because they are fed for so long.
"This not only enables us to produce more environmentally sustainable beef, but also beef that is more profitable to produce."
Mr Harris wanted to take the opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of his staff.
"All of this could not be possible without the hard work and dedication of every member of the Sunland team," he said.
