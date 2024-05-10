Producers plan ahead with drought-proofing purchases

While widespread rain and a lengthy wet season has resulted in plenty of grass for some producers across the state, graziers were not deterred in showing interest in new feed mixers at Beef 2024.
Queensland Machinery Agency's Clare Coughran said buyers were "looking forward" and planning for the next drought.
"There's a government grant for drought-proofing...we've been busy...but across the board it's been quieter because there's an abundance of feed," she said.
"We also get people who routinely change out of machines...doing a four or five year change out."
Ms Coughran said grain driers were also getting attention, with producers aiming to get crops off.
Olympus Loaders' Simon Collins and Ellie Benson were displaying tele-handlers, wheel loaders, drones and mini-loaders.
"(Customers) want a wheel loader for versatility...for different applications, not just moving dirt, you can also use it as a forklift," Mr Collins said.
"(Producers are looking at) drones for trough checks and dropping medication. They were originally for sprays or checking fence lines...and weed management, but now they've diversified. They're darting cattle."
Morgan Motors' Jack O'Day was showing motorbikes, buggies and side-by-sides, and was "flat out" talking about buggies with customers.
"(Producers) primarily want them for mustering or running fences or water and for property maintenance," he said.
"They want reliability. Down time is lost money and they're effective. Cars and utes are heavy and get stuck...but these are lighter, they flow on the top and are more maneuverable."
Ben Deshon from ClipEx said poly-tip posts and barbwire fencing were in high demand with large scale and repeat orders pouring in.
"We're promoting the animal handling side of things more than fencing. We have exclusion fencing for goats and feral animals and a lot of barb wire is being sold...(and) we're promoting poly-tip posts which are resistant to rust," he said.
He said there was also interest for animal handling items including air-operated yards, which feature protection gear (rubber) to prevent injury and bruising.
"You don't have to be in with the cattle, you can be outside," he said.
"It's operated and forced cattle around in a rotating fashion. The design is curved so they can feed around the corners better...in curved arcs.
"We've also had a fair interest in chin bars. People are adapting to put them on their old crushes."
Brazen Rural Products' Curtis Bowmaker and Mark Wadsworth were seeing plenty of interest in cattle panels, dog cages and had sold a crush when QCL came to check out their stock.
The pair also had loading ramps on display and said their business targeted hobby farms.
"We've had a lot of enquiries from locals and from far away...(including) a bloke from Western Australia," Mr Wadsworth said.
