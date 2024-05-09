Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Premier: CO2 injections into GAB "doesn't sound like a good idea"

Judith Maizey
Steph Allen
By Judith Maizey, and Steph Allen
Updated May 9 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Premier Steven Miles commented on the GAB debate at Beef 2024. Picture by Steph Allen.
Queensland Premier Steven Miles commented on the GAB debate at Beef 2024. Picture by Steph Allen.

The Great Artesian Basin could be protected from carbon capture and storage projects if comments from the Queensland Premier at Beef 2024 are anything to go by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.