Premier: CO2 injections into GAB "doesn't sound like a good idea"

The Great Artesian Basin could be protected from carbon capture and storage projects if comments from the Queensland Premier at Beef 2024 are anything to go by.
Mining giant, Glencore, through its subsidiary CTSCo, wants to inject liquified CO2 waste from the Millmerran power station into the Great Artesian Basin at Moonie.
A decision on Glencore's environmental impact statement is currently before the state government and a decision is expected to be handed down this month.
Multiple community groups, farm lobby groups, individuals and businesses are vehemently opposed to Glencore's proposal because they feel it puts the GAB - which is a major water source for many communities - at risk from pollution.
Responding to a question from Queensland Country Life at Beef yesterday, the Premier Steven Miles said the government expected a decision very soon on the Glencore proposal.
"I've continued to talk with and work with those groups who are concerned with it, as recently as yesterday (Tuesday) and last night," he said.
"I share their concerns, I've said so publicly. It doesn't sound like a good idea to me, but we have a rigorous process of environment impact assessments here in Queensland and any project can go through that process.
"Once we see the outcome of that process, then I'll have more to say about longer term policy options."
AgForce has mounted a legal case in the federal court to contest a decision made by the former Morrison coalition federal government under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
In a legal case that could cost the Queensland lobby group millions of dollars, AgForce is challenging a decision handed down on February 9, 2022, under the EPBC Act which it says "was flawed" because the National Environmental Significance provisions of the act were "not adequately considered" in the instance of Glencore and the GAB.
AgForce was hoping for money from the Australian Farmers Fighting Fund to help pay for the legal challenge, but that request was declined.
It has, however, received about $250,000 through corporate and individual donations, and a $60,000 injection of funds from the C & N Graziers Trust.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.