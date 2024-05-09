Queensland Country Life
Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Brangus and Ultrablack breeders join forces with Angus, launching UltraSELECT at Beef '24

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
May 9 2024 - 2:30pm
Business Development and Genetics manager at Palgrove, Ben Noller, executive vice president of International Brangus Breeders' association, Dr Darrell Wilkes, San Antonio, Texas, USA, Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright, and Genetic Improvement's general manager Christian Duff at Beef 2024. Picture: Ben Harden
UltraBlack and Brangus breeders have joined forces with the Angus society, launching a new genetic evaluation tool at Beef 2024.

