Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024
Free

Industry's future shines bright at NextGen event

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 10 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The future of Australia's cattle industry looks bright if Wednesday night's Beef Australia NextGen welcome function was anything to go by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.