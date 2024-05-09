Interstate interest at Santa Gertrudis ring

The stand and seats around the Santa Gertrudis ring were packed as judging got underway on Wednesday morning.
The cherry red breed attracted crowd interest from across the east coast as respected judge Erica Halliday perused the entrants parading before her.
Ms Halliday is a fifth generation grazier, who owns the historic Ben Nevis Angus stud in Walcha NSW along with husband Stu, and is the president of Angus Australia, as well as being the chairman of the World Angus Forum committee.
The Hallidays are passionate about the beef industry and enjoy good cattle of all breeds, which showed in the judging comments Erica gave.
She told the crowd she wasn't a 'type' judge but judged the quality within the type.
"Bring it on - we need diversity," she announced.
Erica gave the 86 entries her thorough and considered scrutiny, eventually awarding grand championship bull and female ribbons to Wandoan's Murgona stud.
