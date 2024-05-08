Breeders dig deep for top Charolais genetics in relaunched National Sale

Mongool stud, Yuleba was rewarded for putting up one of its best bulls for the season in the Charolais breed's National sale at Beef 2024.
The sole bull in the special catalogue of 10 lots, Mongool Trademark, was knocked down for $55,000 to a round of applause from guests at the dinner at the Callaghan Park Racecourse on Wednesday night.
Earlier in the day Trademark stood third in the 21-24 month old class during Charolais judging. It was there he caught the eye of buyers Tim and Lynette Olive, Wellington Cattle Company.
Elders stud stock's Randall Spann bid on their behalf for the son of 4 Ways Noble Kahn which was the 2023 junior champion bull.
"He (Tim) didn't think that he would be able to afford him but it worked out well that we kept going and came up the winner," he said.
Mongool owners Ivan and Helen Price said it was a great result and pleasing to see the interest in Trademark since he was a young calf had paid dividends now he is 996 kilograms.
"At events like this you need quality animals, it is more about promoting our breed than the result," he said.
"Our breed does a lot for the industry, the amount of crossbred animals with Charolais bloodlines sold through saleyards and abattoirs every week is pretty mind boggling."
The sale which was also a celebration of 55 years of the Charolais breed's influence in Australia featured some of the leading genetics within the breed.
The next highest price was $26,000 for lot 7- the pick of two elite March 2023 drop females from Glenlea Beef, Dorrigo, NSW, which is celebrating 50 years breeding Charolais.
It was one of three lots sold through AuctionsPlus after 60 online bids.
Another embryo donor prospect, lot 5, 4 Ways MLR Refine T94E- a September 2022 drop female offered by the Whitechurch family, Inverell, NSW, made $25,000.
Studs also dug deep for the future of the breed with the proceeds in the final two lots going to Charolais Society of Australia youth programs, including the International Exchange.
Henry Pisaturo- the son of one of the foundation members, Rick Pisaturo- paid $5000 for the number one of 12 specially engraved Condamine bells produced by Kent Saddlery for the breed's 50th anniversary.
Mr Pisaturo, handed on the Veejay Downs stud to his son James in 2008. Therefore he said the bell was an important keepsake.
Last up was a limited edition print from the American International Charolais Association. It sold for $4000 to Mongool.
Charolais Society of Australia general manager Colin Rex was very happy with the relaunch of the sale which has been in hiatus since 2019 due to COVID.
"Our members who supported the sale as vendors really tipped into the top end of their herds and presented quality and quality always sells," he said.
"This sort of concept works exceptionally well in our north American Charolais organisations so we thought lets give it a go again here."
Elders stud stock conducted the sale with Michael Smith the auctioneer.
