Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Breeders dig deep for top Charolais genetics in relaunched National Sale

CM
By Catherine Miller
May 8 2024 - 11:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders stud stock's Randall Spann (middle) who bought the $55,000 top price bull from Mongool stud's Hunter, Ivan, Helen and Tori Price, Yulega. Picture by Catherine Miller
Elders stud stock's Randall Spann (middle) who bought the $55,000 top price bull from Mongool stud's Hunter, Ivan, Helen and Tori Price, Yulega. Picture by Catherine Miller

Mongool stud, Yuleba was rewarded for putting up one of its best bulls for the season in the Charolais breed's National sale at Beef 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Catherine is Stock Journal's long time livestock editor and South East journalist.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.