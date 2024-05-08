New and regular names win in Charolais ring

Teenager Gabriella Stokes, 19, of Clearview Charolais has taken out the grand champion female at Beef Australia on Wednesday with Clearview Raine, her first female she bred herself.
Judge Peter Collins "couldn't go past" rising four-year-old Clearview Raine and her heifer calf for senior and then grand champion female.
Ms Stokes bred Clearview Raine herself, by joining Palgrove Justice to Palgrove Flaxen M35E, who was the first cow she purchased.
"I came here with the hopes of just having a look around [...] for an outing and to talk to other Charolais breeders," Ms Stokes said.
"I was not expecting to get this, I'm pretty happy with [winning]."
Ms Stokes first started showing cattle in high school, and started her own stud operation separate to her parents' commercial cattle operation in 2019.
Her family join Charolais bulls to Charbray cows, which first introduced her to the breed.
"I love grooming fluffy cows... I just fell in love with them [stud cattle] when I started leading them," she said.
Her stud, Clearview Charolais, is based at Mt Walker in south east Queensland.
"She [Clearview Raine] has so much capacity through her," Ms Stokes said.
"But she also has the refinement through the front end. She's also pretty feminine and has a good udder."
Clearview Charolais also took out the first place ribbon for dam progeny stakes with progeny of Palgrove Flaxen M35E.
Mr Collins and his associate judge Jaime Vosper selected Moongool Tanner, from Moongool Charolais at Yuleba, as the senior and grand champion male.
"He's only just over 21 months, he's still only a baby," Mr Collins said.
"He's structurally very sound and soft, a heap of muscle in him, a big sire-y head, a great hind quarter and just a brilliant top on him."
Ivan Price from Moongool Charolais said the polled bull is by first season sire DSK K25 Quickshake Q29E and is out of Moongool Sugar Pie 19.
"He's a bull that moves very well," Mr Price said.
"He's got a great dewlap and stands on very sound feet and legs, and has a good balance of fat to muscle.
"And he's got a beautiful temperament, at his first showing, he's able to withstand the pressure. It's a very pleasing result."
Ivan Price has been breeding Charolais at Moongool Charolais for the past 35 years, and says coming to Beef means mixing with the best cattle in Australia.
"This is probably the strongest showing of cattle I've seen in three Beefs," he said.
Moongool Tanner will be up for sale at their on-property bull sale in September this year.
Moongool also won reserve senior champion male with red-factor Moongool Tab.
4 Ways Charolais, Inverell, NSW won reserve junior champion male, with 4 Ways MP T583, calf champion female with 4 Ways MK Koko U30E, reserve senior champion female with red-factor 4 Ways MLR Frankie S45E , as well as exhibitors group and the sire progeny stakes.
Cassaglen Charolais took out the calf champion male division with red-factor Cassaglen Under rated and the junior champion female with red-factor Cassaglen Lady in Red.
Milford Charolais was awarded reserve calf champion male with Milford Maximus, as well as reserve calf champion female with Milford Aletta .
BP and MJ Scheiwe took out junior champion male with red-factor Brendale Tab, and Winkel Park Charolais took out reserve junior champion female with Winkel Park Penny.
