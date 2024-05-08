Queensland Country Life
New and regular names win in Charolais ring

By Melanie Groves
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 4:41pm
Grand champion female Clearview Raine and owner Gabriella Stokes. Picture: Melanie Groves
Teenager Gabriella Stokes, 19, of Clearview Charolais has taken out the grand champion female at Beef Australia on Wednesday with Clearview Raine, her first female she bred herself.

