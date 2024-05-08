Diamonds in the Dust sale to $10,500

Hamdenvale Brahman's small but mighty Diamonds In The Dust sale at Beef 2024 on Tuesday afternoon saw three of the five heifers offered sell on an online auction.
Conducted by Stocklive Online and Elders, breeders Jarrod and Joy Deguara's pop-up sale resulted in a top price of $10,500 and two other very well bred heifers selling for $9500 each.
Pat and Taylah Sharpe, Sharpe Brahmans, Guluguba, paid the sale top for Hamdenvale Morala.
Morala was a grey, nine-month-old IVF daughter of JDH Massai Morani Manso and from the poll scur cow Hamdenvale Carla, a daughter of LMC Polled Pappo.
The Sharpe's also paid the equal second top price of $9500 for the IVF born Hamdenvale Sigrid.
Sigrid - a horned, eight-month-old grey - was by the noted US imported sire Mr V8 146 and from Hamdenvale Melinda.
"Both heifers appealed because of imported US genetics they contained," Mr Sharpe said.
"We'll likely flush them both and use them in our ET and IVF programs."
The Sharpes run a 60 head stud herd on the 1375 hectare property Mt Moore south of Wandoan.
Father and son Jeff and Scott Angel, Glengarry Brahmans, Kunwarara, also paid $9500 for Hamdenvale Sorrel, bred by Mr V9 and from Hamdenvale Melinda.
The Deguaras also hold an annual Hamdenvale heifer sale in Mackay in October.
