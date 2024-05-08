Queensland Country Life
Diamonds in the Dust sale to $10,500

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 8 2024 - 4:00pm
Pat and Taylah Sharpe and their daughter Elsie, Sharpe Brahmans, Guluguba, with Jarrod and Joy Deguara, Hamdenvale Brahmans, Nebo, and Mark Scholes, Elders.
Hamdenvale Brahman's small but mighty Diamonds In The Dust sale at Beef 2024 on Tuesday afternoon saw three of the five heifers offered sell on an online auction.

