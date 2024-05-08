Queensland Country Life
Freedom Fighter makes peace in Droughtmaster ring for Glenlands D stud

CM
By Catherine Miller
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 3:50pm
Handler Kirralee Streeter with grand champion bull, Glenlands D Freedom Fighter, sashers Alistair Tippett and Dane Pearce and judge Andrew Raff, Raff Angus, King Island, Tas and associate judge Hannah Lehmann,
Glenlands D stud, Theodore, has dominated an impressive six hour judging spectacle taking out both major championships in the Droughtmaster ring.

CM

Catherine Miller

