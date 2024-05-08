Freedom Fighter makes peace in Droughtmaster ring for Glenlands D stud

Glenlands D stud, Theodore, has dominated an impressive six hour judging spectacle taking out both major championships in the Droughtmaster ring.
Judge and Angus breeder Andrew Raff, King Island, Tas, said his three division champions were all "magnificent bulls" but gave the nod to Glenlands D Freedom Fighter the junior champion bull for his sire appeal.
The August 2022 drop had great weight for age tipping the scales at 936 kilograms with a 140 square centimetres of eye muscle and fat measurements of 17mm rump and 9mm rib fat.
"Every seedstock producer here probably hasn't bred the perfect bull, there are a few points that I would like to change especially the depth of heel and have him a little more open in the shoulders but that is why we are breeding to match our cow herds," he said.
"But the breed characteristics are big in the bull and I love the depth of hindquarter and pizzle set up on him."
For grand champion female Mr Raff and his associate judge Hannah Lehmann, Prenzou, selected Glenlands D Esprit and her young calf, although he said it was "splitting hairs" with his junior heifer.
He said Esprit had given him "flashbacks" to one of the first ET females their Raff Angus stud bred back in 1996 with her "shape from front to back"
"She is very refined in the front end and fresh given she has just calved," he said.
There were 217 entries from 33 exhibitors.
Results:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.