Murdoch's Matador Ranch helps steer climate critical US carbon debate

Visitors to Beef 2024 have been provided with a fascinating insight into Rupert Murdoch's world leading US operation, Matador Ranch and Cattle.
The massive 166,730 hectare (412,000 acre) regenerative Matador ranch runs some 15,200 cattle in south western Montana and is dedicated to enhancing the natural ecosystem while continuing as a highly profitable cattle business.
Zach Jones and Bert Glover from asset management company Impact Ag Partners explained how Matador was helping to demonstrate how climate change could be addressed by building resilience towards its impacts and, critically, how agriculture could be part of the solution by removing carbon from the atmosphere.
Part of Matador's proactive approach has been to intensify the grazing of cattle, frequently moving livestock to new pasture to mimic the natural grazing patterns of large, wild herds of ruminant animals.
The rotational grazing practice is designed to sequester carbon in the soil, with the frequent disturbance of the pasture stimulating the growth of new plants and the decomposition of organic matter.
The ranch has also integrated a diverse mix of perennial plants, diverse crop rotations, introduced reduced or no-till practices on cropland, which are assessed to determine if they meet the standards for regenerative agriculture.
Natural capital initiatives include the development of four carbon projects, methane reduction programs, two beef brands, the use of virtual fencing, the conservation control of elk, and collaboration with government departments to manage threatened and endangered species.
Mr Glover said while Australia and the US shared many similarities, Australia was more advanced in addressing climate change.
"The issues are the same in both countries," Mr Glover said.
"We're talking about rising temperatures, increasing CO2, changing precipitation, longer intense droughts, heat stress... all of the issues that put more pressure on food production.
"But it is clear the Australian cattle industry is more advanced in its thinking on how to manage the issue."
Zach Jones said the challenge was for cattle producers to undertake a paradigm shift in their thinking about how they managed their agricultural businesses.
"How a ranch is run is a given when it comes to what we do every day," Mr Jones said. "Ranchers now have to consider how new markets can be incorporated into the business, including carbon credits, biodiversity credits, water, green finance, renewables, and premiums for climate positive products."
