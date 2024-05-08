For the future of Qld: Hewitt brothers support partnership launch

AN INDUSTRY renowned family duo took to the podium at Hedricks Lane on Wednesday morning to share the inspiring story of their career trajectory at Beef 2024.
Ben and Nick Hewitt lauded the importance of the Royal Flying Doctors' Service as the Queensland section kicked off a three-year partnership with Elders on May 8.
The Hewitt directors, who have cattle grazing operations at the Northern Territory and western Queensland, commended the importance of the organisations.
Ben said there had recently been an accident on one of their stations and that within 40 minutes, RFDS chopper had landed in the cattle yard to administer treatment.
"We wouldn't have the comfort to operate in those regions without the support of Elders and just as importantly is RFDS...running someone from Alice Springs to Darwin...for critical care," he said.
"(When we had to think about where to spend) donations and philanthropic money, it was definitely RFDS.
"We're taking so many young people off their mums and dads and starting them on their professional life journey and unfortunately we're going to load some of them into some of these (RFDS) air crafts so we want to make sure they're getting the best support as they can."
Elders Queensland and Northern Territory general manager Lisa Hewitt said she was humbled to be partnering with one of the country's "most vital" brands, RFDS.
"Our two organisations are intrinsically linked to regional and remote Australia and we couldn't do business without each other or without shared customer base," she said.
"It's wonderful to give back to the community who have supported us for many years.
"We are supporting RFDS and there will be a campaign launched in the near future talking about allowing people to tell us their story about living and working in regional and remote Australia and helping lift the presence and profile and shine a light on how important these people are."
