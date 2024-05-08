Queensland Country Life
Angus genetics doing the job in the north

By Simon Chamberlain
May 8 2024 - 1:30pm
Ben Noller, Ian McLean, Dr Darrell Wilkes, International Brangus Breeders Association, San Antonio, Texas, USA, Troy Setter and Scott Wright.
Angus Australia's presentation, 'Breeding for Profitability in Northern Australia,' was a resounding success, attracting an almost full house at Beef 2024, a testament to the growing interest in adding value to large-scale beef operations through genetics.

