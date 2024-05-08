NSW studs triumph in Fleckvieh stud judging ring at Beef '24

New South Wales exhibitors triumphed in the Fleckvieh stud cattle judging ring at Beef 2024, claiming both grand champion male and female honours.
A total of 31 Fleckvieh stud cattle from Queensland and NSW were judged under Grame Hopf of Murwillumbah, NSW.
Grand champion male was taken out by Tennysonvale Theo, a junior bull exhibited by Carl and Nicole Baldry and family of Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviehs at Illabo, NSW.
The grand champion female was one by a junior pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer, Wondenia-Denmire Treasure, which was exhibited by Max Dench and family of Country Sand & Concrete Pty Ltd, Wondenia-Denmire Fleckvieh stud in Gilgandra, NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.