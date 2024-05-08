Queensland Country Life
NSW studs triumph in Fleckvieh stud judging ring at Beef '24

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 8 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 1:15pm
Grand champion male, Tennysonvale Theo, exhibited and led by Carl Baldry of Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckviehs, Illabo, NSW, with Juanita Birch, Three Moon Fleckviehs, Nutrien Ag Solutions' Al Tippett, and judge Grame Hopf. Picture: Ben Harden
New South Wales exhibitors triumphed in the Fleckvieh stud cattle judging ring at Beef 2024, claiming both grand champion male and female honours.

