Southern states sweep the board in Red Angus ring

Southern states exhibited and claimed the major prizes in the Red Angus ring at Beef Australia 2024.
Eleven entries paraded before judge Erica Halliday who said they might have had small numbers but the quality was outstanding.
That included the grand champion female Moorwatha S46, shown by the Hobbs family of Round-Em-Up at Molong in NSW, and the grand champion bull, Redgums Tough Guy, brought up from Yambuna in Victoria by Cliff Downey.
The Downey contingent of six head of show cattle took three days to travel up but Mr Downey said they were over the moon at their results.
As well as the grand champion bull, they had the reserve bull calf champion.
The younger bull's sire, Red Dahlke Rockefeller is Canadian and Redgums Rockefeller is the first of his progeny shown in Australia.
Mr Downey said they'd sourced the embryo that produced the sire of their champion bull from Goondoola stud in NSW.
The Hobbs family travelled 1200km to show at Beef '24, a trip well worth the effort, having the female calf champion, the intermediate female champion, then the senior champion cow, who went on to be grand champion cow, plus the reserve champion senior bull too.
The grand champion cow, Moorwatha S46 was shown with her whopping eight-month-old bull calf, already over 400kg in weight, and is back in calf.
"She's not a big cow, she's a moderate cow - that's her first calf; he's a powerhouse bull of the future," Mr Hobbs said. "She's done a cracking job on him."
He described her as a typical cow from their P012 sire, who had bred really well for them.
Moorwatha S46, who's back in calf, also won the Red Angus female grand championship at the Sydney Royal Show at Easter.
