Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Santa Gertrudis result 'the stuff that dreams are made of'

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 8 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kasey and Daniel Phillips and their children Taylor and Brian, holding grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, Murgona Raider, with judge Erica Halliday and Nutrien's Colby Ede. Picture: Sally Gall
Kasey and Daniel Phillips and their children Taylor and Brian, holding grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, Murgona Raider, with judge Erica Halliday and Nutrien's Colby Ede. Picture: Sally Gall

Wandoan's Phillips family walked out of the Beef Australia Santa Gertrudis judging ring on top of the world on Wednesday, with both the bull and female grand championship ribbons tucked in their pockets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.