Wagyu PTIC heifer sells for $60,000 at Beef '24

Buyers from three states acquired the proven genetics on offer at the Beef 2024 Elders Signature Wagyu cattle and genetics sale.
Held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Tuesday evening, the sale catalogue had 23 lots for sale, with both male and female Wagyus on offer, as well as semen and embryos on offer.
The sale hit a high point, when a full blood heifer offered by the Grose family of 3D Genetics, Bukkulla, New South Wales, sold under the hammer for a sale top price of $60,000.
The heifer, 3D Genetics S0080, was born in June 2021 and purchased via AuctionsPlus online by JKS Wagyu at Theodore.
The high indexing, recessive free daughter of Itoshigenami JNR, was pregnancy-tested-in-calf to AI sire Irongate Michifuku F126 JNR M352 and due to drop her calf on May 23.
Joe Grose said the family purchased two semen straws of Itoshigenami JNR, resulting in 150 calves, and the top price heifer was the highest indexing animal of the group.
The heifer was in the top per cent for breeder feeder index at $528.
Mr Grose described the sale as "fair buying" in today's cattle market.
A $50,000 bid online secured the top price Wagyu bull, HP Wagyu U0347, a March 2023 son of HP Wagyu Reliable R0157 and out of Mayura L0032.
Offered for sale by commercial and seedstock Wagyu producers Cameron and Hannah Hewitt of HP Wagyu, Taroom, the fullblood bull was purchased by Kuro Kin Wagyu, Scone, NSW, a producer of elite fullblood and F1 Wagyu cattle and a major Australian brand of AAAW Group.
The top price semen package, 10 straws from HP Wagyu Shinken U0301, offered by HP Wagyu, sold to a top of $3750/straw, to Red Gum Wagyu.
A top price of $2000 was paid for an embryo package from IMUFQTF148 x BARFM1912 BARFM1912, which was offered by the Hornery family of Bar H Grazing, Comet, and purchased by JR Pastoral Pty Ltd.
Overall, six bulls out of the 11 offered sold to average $25,166, four heifers out of the sixe offered sold to average $23,250, 35 semen units averaged $1324, while four embryo packages averaged $1900/unit.
The top priced embryo package of the sale sold for $50,000, offered by Lock Rogers, Door Key Wagyu, Guyra, and sold to Laird Morgan, Arubial Wagyu, Condamine, Qld.
The sale was conducted by Elders stud stock team and it was interfaced on AuctionsPlus, which recorded 84 registered bidders for the sale as well as 47 guests online.
A total of 16 lots attracted 100 online bids from 17 active online bidders.
