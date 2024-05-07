Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Wagyu PTIC heifer sells for $60,000 at Beef '24

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 7 2024 - 8:16pm, first published 8:14pm
Joe Grose, 3D Genetics, Bukkulla, NSW, sold the top selling Wagyu heifer, lot 16A, 3D Genetics S0080, for $60,000. He is pictured with Elders' stud stock's Lincoln McKinlay. Picture: Ben Harden
Buyers from three states acquired the proven genetics on offer at the Beef 2024 Elders Signature Wagyu cattle and genetics sale.

