Breed promotion bigger picture for Australian Heritage Angus winner

A "sweet little thing" and a "pretty boy" from the same Australian Heritage Angus stud snapped up both major titles at Beef 2024 today.
Greg and Tracey Krahenbring, Mason Farm, Talgai won the grand champion bull and grand champion female with their offerings.
Mason Farm Monte Majura by Colombo Park Figaro out of Mason Farm Ivy secured the grand champion bull title.
Mason Farm Cheeky Eyes, a 10-month-old heifer by Mason farm Red Alert out of Mason Farm Ebony Eyes won the grand champion female ribbon.
Mr Krahenbring described the female as a "sweet little thing" who showed exceptional conditioning having not lost any weight on the trip up.
"She's actually three generations from our breeding," he said.
He said Mason Farm Monte Majura was an overall attractive bull.
It was the bull's first show for the year and he will go on to show at the Royal Queensland Exhibition in August.
"Monte's got a lot of wow factor," he said.
"He's got natural muscle, natural conditioning on him; no problems at all.
"He's particularly good for producing good steers.
"He's also a pretty boy, which is good for producing heifers."
With six entries into the competition, the exhibitors were focussed on a bigger picture than just the ribbons.
"It's a shame numbers were down a bit but the cost is starting to hit everyone," Mr Krahenbring said.
"We are trying to promote the breed. It's about the breed and not us."
