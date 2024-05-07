Long drive lets Triumph live up to his name

THE 12-hour drive from Atherton to Rockhampton was all worth it for Greyman breeders, the Kidd family, Maple Downs Murray Greys.
The stud's Maple Downs Triumph took out the grand champion bull at Beef 2024 this morning with the aptly named Maple Downs Triumph.
Judge Graham Brown, Windera, Qld described him as a "bull that just floats around ring", praising his reproduction potential.
The bull is by Maple Downs Quasimodo out of Hamdenvale Diamond 1439/12.
Mr Kidd said he purchased the bull bull's dam online and there was a deep satisfaction "when you breed a bull of this scope".
"He was always a mile better than the rest," Mr Kidd said.
"We weaned him probably a bit earlier, probably six months old, and he's been a family pet ever since."
The Kidd family has a solid concept of what beef consumers are after.
"The old man supplied butcher shops for 45 years, three generations, and what he did was, he was always worried about having a good article for the shop and this is what I think is ideal," Mr Kidd said.
In the females, Kingaroy Murray Grey breeder Kasandra Teske claimed the top gong for her 22-month-old NB7 Tennessee T12.
NB7 Tennessee T12 is by Hazelton Engine 5567 out of Aztec Downs Peaches.
While Greyman exhibits were few in number, Mr Brown congratulated the studs that displayed cattle.
Results
