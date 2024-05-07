Queensland Country Life
First bite of show success for Royalla Blackadder in Shorthorn ring |PHOTOS

By Catherine Miller
Updated May 7 2024 - 10:24pm, first published 10:06pm
Pictures by Catherine Miller

An easy doing, young sire with tremendous muscle from Royalla stud, Yeoval, NSW has risen to the top of the Shorthorn judging in its first show ring appearance.

Catherine Miller

