First bite of show success for Royalla Blackadder in Shorthorn ring |PHOTOS

An easy doing, young sire with tremendous muscle from Royalla stud, Yeoval, NSW has risen to the top of the Shorthorn judging in its first show ring appearance.
The July 2022 drop, Royalla Blackadder T208, had only been released from an AI centre, where semen was being collected for export to North and South America, a few weeks before Beef but it was no obstacle to helping the Job family achieve back to back grand champion bull titles at Beef.
"It is his combination of muscling and softness that makes him special," Nic Job said.
"We have one of the grand champions (male or female) every time since 1994 so it is good to keep the run going."
Blackadder triumphed in the biggest class of the day- bull 21 months and under 24 months- in which there were nine entries.
Judge David Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis stud, Jandowae, described the 870 kilogram son of Byland Mission as the best "all round" bull for his reproductive soundness, strength through topline and "sheer performance".
"He has the blend of carcase and structural soundness and I love the way he travels around the ring," he said.
His scans showed good fat cover of 21mm rump fat and 15mm rib fat.
Seniority also won out for grand champion female with a 32 month old cow, Nagol Park PW Belle and her eight month old heifer calf which was sired by Bungulla Spartan outclassing the junior and calf champions.
Mr Greenup said he was pleased with all three division champions which were all functional, efficient cattle but went with the female owned by Roger and Niaomi Evans, Tamworth, NSW, as she was "in production and doing the job."
"She is wide bodied, really well balanced and got a real good set of fine teats on her," he said.
During her showing career Belle has caught the eye of many judges but Mr Evans said it was great to add to her achievements at her final show.
Her broad ribbons include the junior and grand champion female at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show and senior, grand champion and supreme exhibit this year.
"She has plenty of capacity and plenty of guts and a really good data set to go with it," Mr Evans said.
"She is the type of female that gives us a lot of breeding options in the marketing we chase with her progeny."
Nagol Park will offer a flush in the female, which is a daughter of US sire BSG Profitwise at next month's National Shorthorn Show & Sale in Dubbo, NSW.
Calrossy Anglican School in Tamworth also made a successful debut with their three entries from their Kamilorai stud, all winning rosettes. They took home calf champion double and the junior champion female.
Agriculture teacher Kathy de Jong said they were really excited to be exhibiting at Beef for the first time. Several of the students had also placed in the junior paraders classes the previous day.
"It has been an amazing experience and the kids have learned a lot," she said.
