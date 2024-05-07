Su McCluskey says sustainability train has 'left the station'

Australia's Special Representative for Australian Agriculture Su McCluskey was on-hand at Beef Australia today to speak to producers about the nation's standing with overseas markets.
Ms McCluskey, who runs a cattle farm in Yass, New South Wales, spoke at the AgForce mixer on May 6.
Tasked with travelling and having discussions about the agricultural industry and demonstrating Australia's sustainability credentials, Ms McCluskey said Beef 2024 was an opportunity to speak to and hear from the industry's producers.
"The valuable thing is to say what works in practice and on the ground," she said.
"Last year I realised the real opportunity was to promote our voice and tell people in overseas markets what we're doing and bring back what I was hearing.
"We as farmers know that if we're not good students of our land, it won't be there for the next generation. We look after our soil, our country and our animals. Unfortunately that's not how a lot of global markets see us. We're being asked to demonstrate, prove our claim to sustainability.
"How do we get to the middle of the world knowing our protein is going to be in higher and higher demand?"
Ms McCluskey said there was more to be done around sustainability in the industry - now.
"The corporates have climate (clauses)...(and) down the track they'll ask farmers for data...and nature-related disclosures. The train has already left the station and we need to be there and on it and help shape it," she said.
"It's important for us to think about what data and reporting we need to be doing. The more you understand your baseline, the better you can manage it...(and) make better decisions for changes on the farm...(to improve) profitability."
AgForce's AgCare program was credited by Ms McCluskey as a good measure of carbon suitable production.
"It will allow (producers) to make decisions on where to go next, who to speak to. It's really important for what we do and how we shape policy," she said.
"The government is going to need help with this because it's still thinking about framework regulation...how we take tools, put them in place and test them to say what works so the government can put in the framework that works on the ground - not just on paper."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.