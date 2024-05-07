Vealers and weaner heifers dearer at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 335 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday, with all descriptions selling to stronger competition.
They said a quality yarding of both medium and heavy weight cows sold to improved rates with all major processors in attendance.
An impressive line of two and four tooth pasture steers also sold to dearer rates. Vealers and weaner heifers showed the biggest improvement with all descriptions 10-20 cents a kilogram dearer.
Droughtmaster vealer heifers from Araketa Pty Ltd made 243.2c/kg with an outcome of $553.
MJ Horrocks sold Charbray weaner steers at 335.2c/kg for a return of $821.
Charolais cross yearling heifers from PF Haynes sold for 263.2c/kg to return $1026.
Limousin cross yearling steers from D and S Silcock sold to 321.2c/kg to realise $1024.
Ross Elliott sold Santa pasture steers at 292.2c/kg or $1778.
MS and VA Binstead sold Santa pasture heifers for 297.2c/kg returning $1575.
LJ and JM Grantz sold Charbray heavy cows at 231.2c/kg with an outcome of $1664.
Droughtmaster medium cows from Meadow Flats Farming made 231.2c/kg, returning $1366.
TD and SJ Grundy sold Droughtmaster cross heavy cows for 236.2c/kg with a result of $1333.
Droughtmaster bulls from Singh Enterprises came in at 240.2c/kg to realise $1849.
