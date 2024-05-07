Queensland Country Life
Vealers and weaner heifers dearer at Moreton

May 8 2024 - 9:00am
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 335 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday, with all descriptions selling to stronger competition.

