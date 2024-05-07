Queensland Country Life
The desert girl from Oodnadatta who told the PM he owes beef billions

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 7 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 2:27pm
Tracey Hayes speaking at the Rabobank Beef Industry Awards dinner at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture Shan Goodwin.
It is being called one of the most courageous speeches ever given in the Australian beef industry and the hope is it goes down as one of the most influential.

Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

