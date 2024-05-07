Well watered South West Queensland country delivers scale | Video

Freehold South West Queensland country is in the spotlight with the significant 46,854 hectare (115,776 acre) Myendetta aggregation hitting the market.
Offered by the Moree-based Mills family, the aggregation with 36km of Warrego River frontage comprises of: Myendetta (17,348ha/42,867 acres), Tooloon and Colombo (18,158ha/44,868 acres), Hythe (4682ha/11,569 acres) and Mangalore (6666ha/16,472 acres).
The impressive exclusion fenced Myendetta aggregation is divided into three cells and features Mitchell and buffel country and an abundance of low mulga.
The very well watered country also has bores, dams, and both permanent and semi-permanent waterholes and has been running 3000 Angus and Angus-cross mixed cattle.
The aggregation has five sets of steel cattle yards, an extensive laneway system and a substantial amount of new fencing.
The Myendetta aggregation is being presented as a whole, or in four sections.
As a stand-alone property, Myendetta is estimated to run 1000 cows and calves.
The property features a 26km of Warrego River frontage and has a five bedroom homestead, two sets of cattle yards, a five stand shearing shed, and sheds.
Tooloon and Colombo is a very well watered operation on the Angellala Creek also estimated to 1000 cows and calves.
Improvements include a new four bedroom home and cattle yards.
Hythe has a 10km double frontage to the Warrego River and is estimated to run 350 cows and calves.
There is a seven bedroom homestead, machinery sheds, a five stand shearing shed and cattle yards.
Mangalore has superb stands of buffel grass and low mulga and is also said to run 350 cows and calves.
There is a set of cattle yards, with water supplied from a capped bore.
Each of the properties are also said to offer carbon opportunities.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on June 27.
Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Minnis, 0437 111 060, Ray White Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.