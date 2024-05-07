Teen girls make Downs Rugby history

The girls' second game was against Uni and they showed their dominance coming away with a good 25-5 win. The Codettes then stepped up to play for first and second overall in the day against Toowoomba Bears Rugby Club who are undefeated. The Codettes certainly showed their strength and commitment and were in every play of the game despite the narrow 19-12 loss. Next week will be the final round for the women's 7s and the winner will take home the coveted Emillee Cherry Cup.