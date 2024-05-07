Queensland Country Life
Teen girls make Downs Rugby history

May 7 2024 - 5:00pm
The weather wasn't going to stop the teen girls from making history on Friday night as Downs Rugby held its first Under 14 and U16 Girls' XVs grand final.

