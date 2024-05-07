Queensland Country Life
NSW stud takes out Red Poll double

By Ashley Walmsley
Updated May 7 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Associate judge Belinda Webber, Pittsworth, handler James Thurley, Hobbs Livestock, Molong, NSW holding the grand champion Red Poll female, Omega 3 Gigi, alongside judge Graham Brown, Windera. Picture by Ashley Walmsley
A DEDICATED approach to breeding commercial cattle has paid off for the Omega 3 Red Poll stud taking both triple-colour ribbons at the Beef 2024 stud cattle championships this morning.

