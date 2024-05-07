All the photos around the Brangus judging ring at Beef '24

International guests, renowned seedstock producers and spectators converged on the Brangus stud judging ring at Beef 2024 on Tuesday morning.
The over 100 nominated exhibits were judged by international stud cattle judge PJ Budler and were one of the major breeds to kick off the stud cattle judging.
Mr Budler was raised on a 5th generation cattle, sheep and goat operation in South Africa.
In 2012, he moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where he started work for global company, Trans Ova Genetics, which was recently bought out by Urus, the largest cattle genetics company in the world.
In the past 10 years, Mr Budler has travelled to 106 countries and has judged 92 breeds in 43 countries on every continent.
Prefixes of the animals being shown included, Voewood, Beejay, Bullakeana, Daly Creek, Ramsey Creek, Kaydeeay, N Bar, Lazy S, Black Label, Rockyview, Kraken, Wildcard, Jardine, Yaraandoo, Redline, Weona, Punchagin, Duarran, Oaklands, and Yabba-Do stud.
Full judging results to come.
