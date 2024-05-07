Queensland Country Life
All the photos around the Brangus judging ring at Beef '24

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
May 7 2024 - 12:30pm
Pictures by Ben Harden

International guests, renowned seedstock producers and spectators converged on the Brangus stud judging ring at Beef 2024 on Tuesday morning.

