Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Viva and Raglan studs win major Brahman ribbons at Beef Australia

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 7 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

Two large-scale Queensland Brahman studs have claimed the major female and male sashes at Beef Australia, with one operation notching up its inaugural grand champion ribbon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.