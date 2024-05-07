Queensland Country Life
Pacific delegation looks to Australia for ideas to improve their beef herds

By Judith Maizey
May 7 2024 - 10:30am
Vanuatu government representative Noel Kalo and PNG Livestock Development Corporation managing director Terry Koim at Beef. Picture: Judith Maizey
A delegation from the Pacific is attending Beef this week to look at opportunities to improve and develop their national herds.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW.

