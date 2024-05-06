Queensland Country Life
Cattle 'only one stuff-up away' from same fate as sheep live-ex: Sue Middleton

By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 6 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 4:52pm
Cattle Australia director James Bowie, from Bridgetown in WA, with speaker Sue Middleton, from WA, at the Cattle Australian Symposium at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture Shan Goodwin.
The cattle live export business was "only one stuff-up" away from finding itself staring down the barrel of a ban the way the sheep trade is, the farmer member of the panel put in place by the Albanese Government to direct the phase-out has told a major beef industry event.

