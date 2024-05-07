Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Birch family opts to exhibit Fleckviehs over Droughtmasters at Beef 2024

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 8 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan and Melissa Birch, Three Moon Fleckvieh stud, Eidsvold, are exhibiting the less-common breed at Beef Australia in 2024. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Megan and Melissa Birch, Three Moon Fleckvieh stud, Eidsvold, are exhibiting the less-common breed at Beef Australia in 2024. Picture by Bryce Eishold

A saleyard price premium for Fleckvieh cattle has driven a family who has traditionally shown Droughtmasters to swap breeds at Beef Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.