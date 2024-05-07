Birch family opts to exhibit Fleckviehs over Droughtmasters at Beef 2024

A saleyard price premium for Fleckvieh cattle has driven a family who has traditionally shown Droughtmasters to swap breeds at Beef Australia.
The Birch family of Eidsvold opted to bring a Fleckvieh bull, three heifers and a cow and calf unit to the Rockhampton event, six years after they last exhibited their own stud cattle at Beef.
The Three Moon Fleckvieh stud is run by Douglas and Juanita Birch and their daughters, who also own and manage the Birch Droughtmasters stud and a commercial herd of 850 Droughtmaster breeders.
This year, the stud animals will be shown by daughters Megan and Melissa, however, the family has taken part in shows, including the Royal Queensland Show, since 2009.
"We sell our cattle straight to the meatworks if they're bullock age or in Eidsvold saleyards where Megan and I work, or sometimes in Monto saleyards because we have another block over that way," Melissa said.
"If we send in a pen of Droughtmaster feeder steers with an average weight of 350 kilograms and then have a pen of seven or so Fleckvieh-cross ones, we will get 25c/kg more for the latter pen.
"It's the same buyers purchasing those pens, but the buyers tell us that if we sell anything with a bit of Simmental or Fleckvieh in it, they will always pay more for it."
A key reason for this according to Melissa is because of how well the Fleckviehs perform in a feedlot environment, and because of their ability to "put on weight easier and quicker".
Beef Australia has received 31 Fleckvieh cattle entries at Rockhampton this year, and Melissa said the breed was suited to both the beef and dairy industries.
"They're a dual-purpose beef breed and known for their milking ability, and in saying that, some of the studs here have sold bulls to dairies so that the calves have a bit more weight and thickness," she said.
"They're not as common as Bos indicus cattle so we thought we would come here and promote the breed."
The Birch family ventured into the breed in 2015 when they were looking to add to their herd.
"Mum grew up in Canada and had Simmental cattle growing up," Megan said.
"She missed having them and would see them at Beef and at sales, so she thought 'let's get some'."
