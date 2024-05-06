Quality Charbray weaners top the Murgon show and sale

Steady rainfall failed to dampen the mood at the Murgon annual weaner show and sale on Friday, which saw 900 weaners yarded.
A good buyers panel was in attendance with calves heading to North Burnett, central Queensland and back on to the Darling Downs.
Pratt Agencies livestock agent Paul Pratt said since the season changed, calves had done exceptionally well, which was evident with the yarding averaging 270 kilograms.
"Some of the heavier calves in the Burnett were there, and that extra weight helps with the price obviously," he said.
"We didn't have a lot of heifers, with the way the heifer market is at the moment, it was probably a good thing.
"Numbers for our June sale will be bigger than this one.
"A lot of vendors said their calves were too small for this sale and would wait a couple of months.
"The most surprising thing was that although we didn't have a decent season until December, with all of these calves born in the proper dry weather, to see the condition and the weight of the calves at the sale was amazing.
"What was there, was the best of the quality weaners from around here."
Mike Smith, Gayndah, topped the sale with two pens of Charbray steers, which sold to 375 cents a kilogram, returning $1200 a head and $1047.
The Barsby family, Tansey, were awarded most-successful exhibitor, as well as first place for steers suitable for trade and heifers suitable for trade sections.
Their Charbray steers sold to an average 347c/kg and $1110.
Their two pens of Charbray heifers sold at 254c/kg, returning $768 and $679.
G and A Sippel, Redgate, placed second for steers suitable for trade and T and B Kelly, Crownthorpe, placed third.
T Court, Tansey, placed second in the heifers suitable for trade and P and M Hunt, Johnstown, placed third.
M Smith, Gayndah, placed first in the steers suitable for export section.
Their two pens of Charbray steers sold at 375c/kg or $1200 and $1047.
The Barsby family, Tansey, came in second place while G and J Zahl, Gayndah, placed third.
G and Z Zahl, Gayndah, placed first in the heifers suitable for breeders section.
Their Charolais steers sold for an average of 351c/kg and $1130, topping at 374c/kg.
D and J Morris, Wondai, placed second while MJ Smith, Gayndah, placed third.
Sale Highlights
A Angel, Murgon, sold Charbray steers for $104 or 364c/kg and $972 or 374c/kg.
W & S Dollard, Manyung, sold Charbray steers for 376c/kg, topping at $1011.
Charolais cross steers from the Kelly Brothers sold for $1086 or 362c/kg.
T Court, Tansey, sold Charbray steers for $925 or 376c/kg.
Charbray steers from G Wason, Kilkivan, sold to 370c/kg or $846.
T & A Dennien, Windera, sold Charbray calves for $850 or 364c/kg.
D Smith, Gayndah, sold two pens of Brangus steers at 352c/kg or $992 and 354c/kg or $917.
Two pens of local Santa steers sold for 352c/kg or $994 and 368c/kg or $825.
The Hasselbach Family, Moffatdale, sold Santa steers to $996 or 370c/kg.
Braford steers from the Davies family, Yarraman, sold for 342c/kg or $918.
The Finney Family, Manumbar, sold Santa steers for 368c/kg or $1020.
Droughtmaster steers from M & R Cooper, Windera, sold for $973 or 358c/kg.
G & J Zahl, Gayndah, sold Charolais-cross heifers for $693 or 248c/kg.
P and M, Johnstown, sold Droughtmaster-cross heifers for $729 or 232c/kg.
Santa heifers from Crownthorpe sold for $595 or 246c/kg.
Light Droughtmaster heifers from J Crawford, Murgon, sold to 260c/kg or $548.
