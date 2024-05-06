Long Lunch serves up a delicious Wagyu experience | Photos

A capacity crowd turned out for the feature Wagyu Long Lunch held in the Long Paddock at Beef 2024 on Monday.
Welcomed by Australian Wagyu Association president Laird Morgan, the 350 strong crowd was treated to an exceptional range of Wagyu beef themed dishes during the three and a half hour event.
The meal kicked off with a lemon and olive oil drizzled carpaccio from Stone Axe, alongside an intercostal skewer with a sticky soy Asian glaze presented by Harmony.
The main was a seared and sliced flat iron provided by Andrew Meats in addition to a bone-in sirloin from Stanbroke.
The lunch also served as a pre-cursor to the Elders Signature Wagyu auction in the James Lawrence Pavilion from 5.30pm on the Tuesday afternoon.
