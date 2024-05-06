10-year-old George crowned champion parader at Beef 2024

Taroom's George Streeter might be only 10 years old, but his handling skills and determination were enough to claim overall champion parader at Beef 2024.
Despite strong competition from his fellow 250 up and coming handlers who took part in the junior paraders competition on Monday morning, George was the standout winner according to judge and former Beef 1988 champion parader, Terry Connor.
Mr Connor acknowledged the five previous judges who narrowed the competitors down to the top seven paraders in their final heats.
"There are handlers here who I would gladly give my animals to, because I know they would do a good job," he told the crowd.
"I try to watch handlers on the outside of the ring before they come in as well as in the ring.
"The champion parader is going to be from the youngest class."
Mr Connor said George did a fantastic job handling his heifer.
"This young man, he probably doesn't know it, but when he walks, his legs walk in uniform with the heifer's," he said.
"I commend him and he's done a fantastic job."
To get a berth into the champions final, George and his 15-month-old red Brahman heifer earlier won the 11 years age group competition.
George lives and breathes cattle, helping his family breed quality Brahman genetics for their stud, Fairy Springs Brahmans at Taroom.
He said he was proud of his achievements, becoming one of the youngest competitors in Beef history to win overall champion parader since its inception.
"I don't know how to describe it, but I'm very excited I know that," George told the Queensland Country Life.
"I've been showing stud cattle for three years but I've been handling cattle my whole life.
"Brahmans are a great breed and my family loves to breed them and they look nice grazing along the paddocks."
George credited his win to his "calm" red heifer, Fairy Springs Estella.
"She's a very calm heifer, so she was pretty good to handle in the ring," he said.
George dreams of staying in the beef industry when he's older.
"When I'm older, I want to get my chopper license and chase cattle," he said.
Gaining an opportunity to compete in the champion round were first place division winners, Jack Lamb (12-13yrs), Charlee Pennell (14yrs), Hayley Hodges (15yrs), Hugh Mitchell (16yrs), Blake Killey (17yrs), and Taylah Hobbs, (18yrs and under 25).
