10-year-old George crowned champion parader at Beef 2024

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 1:00pm
Beef 2024 champion parader George Streeter, 10, with his red Brahman heifer, Fairy Springs Estella, and judge Terry Connor, Timbrel Brahmans, Nine Miles. PIcture: Ben Harden
Taroom's George Streeter might be only 10 years old, but his handling skills and determination were enough to claim overall champion parader at Beef 2024.

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

