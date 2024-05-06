Campdraft fun in the west at Winton

There was plenty of action at the D.R.C.A. Winton Campdraft held last weekend attracting large nominations for the three-day event.
With a reputation as being one of the most entertaining campdraft events to be held in the west, a fun weekend was enjoyed by all.
The Waterdrill Australia Gem of the West Open Campdraft was won by the committee's president Thomas Mills riding his resident sire Western Duck with an aggregate score of 267 points after the final round. The Mills family also featured in the line-up with Thomas' 14-year-old daughter, Jaimee, placing third place on Little Rattler.
Cheyenne O'Brien had a convincing win in the Elanco Best of the Best Restricted Open after scoring 92 points on Neirbo Recon and securing the $1000 cash.
Hughenden drafter Tony Hick scored a double taking out the Bob Blacket Memorial Jackpot Stallion Campdraft riding Ambition on behalf of Stephen Steadman and the M.R. Cattle Transport Futurity Campdraft with Evelyn.
Two full siblings featured in the line-up of the Frank Mitchell Maiden A, with Will Durkin riding Hazelwood Cold Power on behalf of Trish Baxter securing first place, while the mare's full sister Coco, ridden by PJ Elliott, claimed second place. Both mares were bred by Terry and Christine Hall and by the super sire Hazelwood Conman.
Two lady competitors had to battle out the Rabobank Maiden B after sharing the top score of 171 points after the final round, which saw Jaye Hall riding Halls Rosario victorious after a runoff with Edwina Hick and Yarrawa Confession.
Hall also claimed a double taking out the Frame Rural Agencies Novice A with Halls Posh Rio holding just a single-point lead ahead of Peter Raleigh (Smart Conrad) and Rob Carn (Commanchies Playin).
The Mitech Mt Isa Novice B was tightly contested with Richmond competitor Joe Polkinghorne victorious riding Berragoon Suga Fix on behalf of Ken Ford, with an aggregate score of 179 points to sit one point ahead of Deb O'Brien and Austen Elias.
Committee member and local Kimberly Johnson was a popular winner taking out the BMR Business Solutions Ladies Campdraft riding Chanel to score 90 points, also holding a single-point lead ahead of Allisa Kehl (Budgerroo Slipper) and Jaye Hall (Calesi) with three points splitting the first seven competitors.
The Clint Beetson Memorial Juvenile Campdraft was won by local Jaimee Mills riding Nonda Stetson, while Georgia McClymont won the R.J. Equine Junior Cattle Working riding Spins Forty Niah.
Mick and Anne Seymour sponsored the Mini event that saw the youngsters enjoy a non-competition experience.
The Qld Rural Charters Towers Encouragement was won by Macarthur Menzies riding Webby with 87 points and holding a six-point lead ahead of Emma Rollinson and her mount Trinket.
Cattle for the event were donated by Corfield Downs, Andrew and Tammy Richardson (Namarva) and Paraway (Clonagh).
Campdraft events scheduled for next weekend include Urbenville, Gidgeefield, the Blackall Show, Gatton, Kilkivan, Mundubbera Show and Birdsville.
