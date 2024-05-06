Queensland Country Life
Rocky beefed up for Beef Australia 2024

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 6 2024 - 4:30pm
Beef Australia's triennial event kicked off in Rockhampton on May 5. Photos by Steph Allen.

Beef 2024 has officially kicked off - the gates have opened and crowds of Akubras have poured into the Rockhampton Showgrounds for the largest beef event in the southern hemisphere.

