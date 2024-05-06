Rocky beefed up for Beef Australia 2024

Beef 2024 has officially kicked off - the gates have opened and crowds of Akubras have poured into the Rockhampton Showgrounds for the largest beef event in the southern hemisphere.
The bumper week will showcase the nation's world-class beef industry, with a range of activities and attractions including trade exhibitions, property and city tours, cattle competitions and sales, exhibitor meet and greets, entertainment, retail, food and beverage, international seminars, symposiums, celebrity chef demonstrations, next gen events, functions and a Beef ball on Saturday night - just to name a few.
The beef capital - dotted with various bull statues around the city, including a large sentry bull at its entry - attracts around 115,000 people to the event.
The city has around two million head of cattle within a 400km radius, with 500 international guests and 350 exhibitors presenting their best for the milestone event.
It all began when two Brahman bulls were presented at Rockhampton's local theatre in 1988, for what was supposed to be a one-off event.
However, the success of the showcase saw Beef Australia take flight and return to the Beef city every three years.
