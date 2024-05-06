Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Calf Alive research shows good nutrition adds nearly 20kg for cows

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 6 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QAAFI and UQ Calf Alive project lead Associate Professor Luis Prada e Silva said the results were extremely promising. Picture: Supplied
QAAFI and UQ Calf Alive project lead Associate Professor Luis Prada e Silva said the results were extremely promising. Picture: Supplied

Overcoming poor diet and improving nutrition a few weeks before calving has successfully improved health outcomes for calves and added nearly 20kg of weight for heifers in an on-going study in north Queensland and the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.