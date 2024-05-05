Beef 2024 Off the Lead stud cattle exhibitors meet and greet | Photos

Beef 2024 stud cattle exhibitors traded manure duty for a few well deserved beverages at the Rocky Sports Club on Sunday night, for the highly contested Battle of the Breeds Tug-of-War competition.
The event attracted strong attendance, with hundreds of breeders from across Australia battling it out to be crowned champions and claim bragging rights.
In 2018, team Brangus took out the top gong after defeating team Droughtmaster in a total upset.
Coming back for redemption, Team Droughtmaster were crowned Beef 2021 Tug-of-War Champions after beating the Australian Brangus Team in a nail biting finale.
The evening began with an acknowledgement to all the stud breeders and handlers who travelled far and wide to exhibit at this year's event from Beef Australia's chair Bryce Camm.
Seedstock producers, handlers, and breed affiliates from eight breeds, including Droughtmasters, Brangus, Ultrablacks, Brafords, Angus, Charolais, Fleckvieh, and Brahmans.
In the first round, team Droughties defeated team Brafords, team Charolais def team Angus, team Brangus def team Ultrablack, and team Brahmans def team Fleckvieh.
To get into the grand finale, team Droughties took on team Charolais and won, while team Brahmans defeated team Brangus.
Despite an incredible performance from team Brahmans, they fell to reigning champions team Droughtmasters in a suspenseful showdown.
