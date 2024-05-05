Queensland Country Life
Downlands student wins Beef 2024's first top gong

By Lucy Moore
Updated May 5 2024 - 7:04pm, first published 6:55pm
Downlands College's Georgia Lynch has taken out the Beef 2024 commercial young judges competition at CQLX Gracemere. Picture: Lucy Moore
Confidence and sticking with her gut instinct placed Downlands College's Georgia Lynch ahead of the pack in the Beef 2024 commercial young judges competition at CQLX Gracemere on Sunday.

