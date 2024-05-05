Downlands student wins Beef 2024's first top gong

Confidence and sticking with her gut instinct placed Downlands College's Georgia Lynch ahead of the pack in the Beef 2024 commercial young judges competition at CQLX Gracemere on Sunday.
Among fierce competition from 250 fellow competitors, Georgia's overall score of 95 points saw her awarded the grand champion trophy and accompanying broad ribbon.
As Downlands College cattle show team ambassador and hailing from her family property at Crows Nest, near Toowoomba, Georgia's exposure to breeding and marketing beef cattle leant her valuable industry knowledge.
However, Georgia said her win today was undoubtedly her biggest achievement in the industry thus far.
"When I first started at Downlands in 2017, in year five, I didn't know cattle judging existed, but I thought I may as well try my hand," she said.
"My first show was at Inverell when I was about 10 and it really threw me in the deep end, but I was surrounded by great leaders in the Downlands cattle show team and the experience really spurred my interest.
"Before today, I'd previously received reserve champion at Pittsworth show for judging but this is definitely the biggest prize I've ever received and it's an awesome feeling."
All participants were given five minutes to peruse the four pens of heifers before submitting place cards.
Given the number of students taking part, contestants whose pen selection order matched overjudge, Coles Queensland Beef Procurement Officer Jim Hutchinson's, were provided the opportunity to voice their judging decisions with the crowd.
Georgia said she focussed on the finish of the heifers exhibited and the pens that would yield best if processed the next day.
"We were told the average weights of the heifers so I looked for the article that would meet specifications for the export market, particularly their ability to yield and their overall fat cover," she said.
According to Georgia, her presence behind the microphone and confidence in her judging decision was not without plenty of nerves.
"I've always been encouraged to avoid second guessing myself and to go with my first instinct because second guessing can lead to confusion," she said.
Overjudge Jim Hutchinson congratulated all participants on their efforts and for the courage to present on such a big stage.
For now, Georgia will set her sights on further developing her skills in cattle judging and the beef industry more broadly.
"I'd like to do more judging- public speaking is a great skill to have in life that applies to many different professions," she said.
"I do see myself working in the beef industry one day. I'm really interested in genetics and breeding so I'd love to learn more in that area and see where it takes me."
