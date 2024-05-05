Meet the Droughtmaster bull born and raised on just one acre at Rockhampton

Born and bred Rockhampton grazier Don Schirmer has raised a bull on just one acre - or less than half a hectare - by feeding it grass from neighbouring properties he cut using a whipper snipper.
The 70-year-old Blue Ribbon Droughtmasters stud principal said he was "proud as punch" to showcase Blue Ribbon Tommy at Beef Australia, before he would offer him for sale later in the week.
The 26-month-old bull will be shown by Nudgee College students, who have looked after the bull since it was four months old.
Mr Schirmer said he expected the bull to sell via private treaty in the vicinity of $20,000-$30,000.
"He was born on the outskirts of Rocky on one acre of land and after he was four months of age, he went to Nudgee College," he said.
"The kids do a fantastic job and have taken him to a lot of shows, even to NSW where he won a reserve ribbon at Lismore, NSW, and reserve ribbons at three other shows, including at Roma last year."
Self-described as a "life-long grazier and little transport carrier", Mr Schirmer said he was pleased he was able to utilise a small block of land to raise the bull in its early stages of life.
"Generally speaking, all these big studs have hundreds of acres where they run their cattle," he said.
"I have no land and just run some cattle on agistment, but his dam is a really good mother and I keep her locally here in town.
"I feed her just grass from around the neighborhood.
"I go and cut the grass a couple of times a day with the whipper snipper and bring it back to her."
Mr Schirmer pays the college a small retainer to cover the cost of feed, while students get the opportunity to form bonds with animals like Blue Ribbon Tommy.
"The breed has good tick resistance because once you get past Brisbane, cattle in this area start suffering from ticks," he said.
"You really want the short-breed cattle to help along the ticks and that's why the Brahmans do well in the Northern Territory."
Nudgee College Show Team junior vice president Oliver Cresswell said showing cattle, including Blue Ribbon Tommy, was his favourite extracurricular activity.
"I'm handling cattle for Nudgee College and exhibiting the Droughtmasters we have here," he said.
"We have some cattle from Stonebridge stud, two Nudgee College-breed bulls and one of the Blue Ribbon bulls.
"It keeps me busy on my weekends and keeps me doing something that I enjoy."
Mr Creswell has aspirations of one day working as a diesel fitter, but enjoyed the opportunity to exhibit cattle.
"I love getting involved and giving my mates a hand to show these cattle," he said.
"It's a real sense of community and you get to meet a lot of people your own age."
