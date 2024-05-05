Lily Moore, 18, says events like Beef 2024 will help her find her 'dream' ag job

Lily Moore expects the competition among other junior paraders and young judges at Beef Australia to be "daunting" this week, but the 18-year-old says she is ready to give it a "red hot crack".
The Ilford, NSW, cattle handler will compete in several Datamars competitions after winning a series of major awards at the Royal Bathurst Show and Sydney Royal Easter Show earlier this year.
"I feel pretty positive, but I haven't met nor competed against many of the Queenslanders so I expect it to be a lot harder and more daunting," Ms Moore said.
"I'll be competing against people who are up to 25 years old, so there will be a lot of experience in those rings."
The Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, NSW, year 12 student is attending her first Beef event in Rockhampton, working as handler for Select Cattle Company which is based at Delungra, NSW.
The company acts as a fitting service and prepares and shows cattle for breeders who are unable to present their steers and heifers at events like major agricultural shows.
"The breeder themselves might not be physically capable of showing their cattle for instance, so they send them to Select Cattle Company and we do it on their behalf," Ms Moore said.
"We're working for five cattle studs showing Droughtmasters, Speckle Parks, Senepols and Santa Gertrudis."
Ms Moore's association with agriculture dates back to her early childhood when her father owned and operated Donasville Santa Gertrudis stud.
"Everything got a bit too busy so we had to put that on the back burner," she said.
The Moores now run a commercial Angus and Santa Gertrudis operation, plus a 4500-head superfine Merino flock which produces 17-19 micron wool.
"I've been showing cattle for five or six years, but I've grown up with them my whole life," Ms Moore said.
"I've shown cattle at Sydney Royal, Brisbane Royal, multiple town shows, Bathurst Royal, Dubbo Show and recently I was reserve champion parader at Bathurst Royal and Sydney Royal this year."
She was also awarded the grand champion parader at the Angus Youth National Roundup in Tamworth, NSW.
This week, Ms Moore will compete in the Datamars Livestock junior paraders, junior-led steer and young judges competitions.
"I feel quite nervous about it to be honest," she said.
Post-school, Ms Moore hopes to pursue a bachelor of business and agriculture, with ambitions to work in the live export sector.
"I've worked at a quarantine facility for Austrex at Bathurst and I was helping out with certain procedures and stock handling," Ms Moore said.
"It started with a bit of work experience and that grew to a few jobs here and there.
"All the experience I get at shows like Beef will ultimately help me to get my dream job in ag one day."
