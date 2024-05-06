Queensland Country Life
Hall of Fame hopes to create legacy at Beef 2024

CM
By Catherine Miller
May 6 2024 - 12:00pm
Henry Humphries, 14 and Max Humphries, 17, with Wattle Grove Hall of Fame S723 and handler Olivia Delaforce. Picture by Catherine Miller
A rising three-year-old Speckle Park bull weighing close to the payload limit of a Toyota Landcruiser ute has claimed bragging rights as the heaviest to be shown in the stud cattle championships at Beef 2024.

