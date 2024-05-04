Led filly record broken at Nutrien Supreme sale in Toowoomba

Spirited bidding on the second day of the Nutrien Supreme sale at Toowoomba saw lot 186, Bobadil Metallic Maduri, a blue roan yearling filly offered on account of Richard and Suzy Kelaher, Bobadil, Tamworth break the record price for a led filly.
She sold for $100,000 and was purchased by M and M Hughes, Spring Creek.
The Kelahers have been long-time vendors, supporting the Nutrien equine sales since the inception of the Classic horse sale.
The filly was sired by Metallic Cat and out of the very successful well performed mare, Bobadil Acres Dior.
The top priced broodmare offered on the first day of the sale fetched $65,000 on account of TDT Performances Horses, Nine Mile for lot 19, Ducks Regal, a 9-year-old daughter of the NCHA Hall of Fame mare, Ducks Dux, having been bred by the late John Breklemans and sired by One Time Royalty.
She was offered with a colt foal at foot by Allinghams Black Magic and they were purchased by Mark Kahler.
Debbie Gesler, Donnel Park, Pittsworth presented a superb line of brood mares offering some of the best genetics in the nation including Acres Destiny, Adios Reflect and Introcatolena.
She received a top price of $45,000 for lot 5, Donnel Park Black Pearl for the Acres Destiny daughter PTIF to Seligmans Spin, and averaged $29,750 for four sold broodmares.
Negotiations were ongoing for lot 20 Winderadeen Catitude, which was passed in.
After the first day, led fillies averaged $15,500 with a 60 per cent clearance.
The top priced led filly from the first day was lot 34, Moore Ranchgirl Style, sired by Moore Style and out of the Docs Spinifex mare, Spin N Hearts, on account of Cameron and Hayley Turner, selling for $38,000 to M and M Hughes.
The top priced gelding offered on the first day was lot 57, Royalle Purple Reign, sired by Royalle Black N Blue and out of Royalle Emerald Acres, offered by RPH Super Fund and purchased by Trinity Ranch for $17,000.
Led geldings averaged $6647.06, reaching an 85pc clearance.
With led horses continuing on day two of the sale, ridden horses will be offered on Sunday, day three of the Nutrien sale, commencing at 8am.
