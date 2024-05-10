Queensland Country Life
Work of Art fetches the top price at BLING sale

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Bullakeana Work of Art with GDL's James Bensley and Georgie Connor, vendors Vicki, Brad and Isabella Hanson, and the buyers Toni Schwerin, Bryce Fernie, Isabella Fernie, Mitchell Young, Tony Fernie and Sharon Fernie. Picture: Judith Maizey
An 18-month-old heifer sired by Palgrove Prime Mover attracted the top price at the Brangus Ladies Invitational Notable Genetics auction at Beef 2024.

