Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Thor powers through to be crowned grand champion Senepol

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
May 8 2024 - 8:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senepol grand champion male Five Star Thor with Nutrien Stud Stock's Dane Pearce, judge Dario Baumgarten, handler Faith Maynard and associate judge Silfrido Baumgarten. Picture: Judith Maizey
Senepol grand champion male Five Star Thor with Nutrien Stud Stock's Dane Pearce, judge Dario Baumgarten, handler Faith Maynard and associate judge Silfrido Baumgarten. Picture: Judith Maizey

A 22-month-old bull, Five Star Thor, exhibited by 5 Star Senepol muscled out its competitors to be named grand champion male in the Senepol stud cattle competition at Beef Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.