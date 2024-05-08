Thor powers through to be crowned grand champion Senepol

A 22-month-old bull, Five Star Thor, exhibited by 5 Star Senepol muscled out its competitors to be named grand champion male in the Senepol stud cattle competition at Beef Australia.
Bonnie Maynard of 5 Star Senepol, Jambin, said the family was pretty happy with the achievement.
"Obviously, people bring their best cattle to the event and it's amazing to win it. We're all very excited about it and hopefully it helps to sell more bulls in the future," she said.
Five Star Thor is sired by Five Star P1128 out of Five Star Serena.
He weighed in at 734 kg, his P8/rib fat depth was 7/5 millimetres, and his eye muscle area was 121 square centimetres.
Winning the grand champion female award was SPKT30323 Pinnacle Pocket 323, exhibited by Pinnacle Pocket Cattle, Malanda.
The 17-month-old heifer was sired by Five Star 952, out of Pinnacle Pocket KPG 13.
Pinnacle Pocket Cattle principal Peter Spies, who could not wipe the smile off his face after the win, said he was hopeful and did not expect a win, but was elated.
"(A win) is one man's opinion on the day and there were some very good females out there," he said.
He said praised Calvary Christian College students for preparing his animals and showing them at Beef.
Judge Dario Baumgarten, who runs an extensive range operation in Paraguay, said the Senepols at Beef were a very good selection for getting genetic material to Paraguay.
"We have been doing so since Beef Australia 2018 and we're grateful to have the opportunity to judge the nice cattle here in Australia," he said.
Senepol results:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.