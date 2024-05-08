Emerging Murray Grey stud breeder clinches two wins at Beef

A NSW stud which has only been breeding Murray Greys for a decade took out the two top awards in the Murray Grey stud competition at Beef this year.
Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar, NSW, only had three entries, but scored both the grand champion female and male.
Taking home the honour of grand champion male was Maefair Turrmurra T24, sired by Monterey Mighty Man M79 out of Wallawong Lolita M84.
The 22-month-old bull weighed in at an impressive 912 kg, had a P8 of 13 millimetres and a rib fat depth of 9 mm. His eye muscle area was 137 square centimetres.
In the grand champion female stakes, the award went to 18-month-old Maefair Lucy T50 sired by Monterey Mighty Man M79, out of Dajory Lucy L447.
Maefair Murray Greys owner Guy Burnett said the wins had made the trip to Rockhampton from NSW worthwhile.
"And, we're looking forward to coming back in three years and hopefully having something as good," he said.
Mr Burnett said they decided to attend Beef because the stud was at a point where it was going pretty well and had success at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"So we wanted to take it beyond that, the Ekka is at the wrong time of the year for us so we thought we'd give Rockhampton a go every three years," he said.
"We originally entered five, but only brought three, but we're very happy with the three we bought as they went very well."
Judge Kurt Wise, who is the stud principal of Southend Murray Greys, Katanning, W.A. said even though there was not a huge number of entries, there were good quality animals in the lineup.
"The animals that got to the top are very good examples of the breed," he said.
Mr Wise said the grand champion female was closely debated with the junior champion.
But, he said she was ahead of the other female on overall thickness and horsepower, carcase traits and overall balance.
The decision about the grand champion male was also a difficult one, he said, and there was quite a lengthy discussion between Mr Wise and the associate judge, Michelle Fairall, before the winner was declared.
Mr Wise said they could have gone either way between the two contenders.
But, he said the win went to Maefair Turrmurra because of its overall rib capacity, easy doing and scan data.
"Growth for age he was pretty outstanding, even in any other ring here today," he said.
"For that age to have that amount of meat on his back and fat cover along with it, and growth for age, he was the overall package."
