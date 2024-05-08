Queensland Country Life
Emerging Murray Grey stud breeder clinches two wins at Beef

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
May 8 2024 - 7:17pm
Grand champion male, Maefair Turrmurra T24, with associate judge Michelle Fairall, judge Kurt Wise, Murray Grey Society president John Contarino, handler Stuart Hobbs, Murray Grey Society's Maddie Brockhoff, Nutrien Ag Solutions Al Tippett and Maefair Murray Grey owner Guy Burnett. Picture: Judith Maizey
A NSW stud which has only been breeding Murray Greys for a decade took out the two top awards in the Murray Grey stud competition at Beef this year.

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

