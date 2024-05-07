Queensland Country Life
Simmental cow and calf from SA fetch $15,000 at Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated May 8 2024 - 12:51am, first published 12:48am
Paul Laycock and his daughter, Steph, with some of the cattle they purchased at the Savannah Simmentals and Simbrays Rocky Red Sale. Picture: Judith Maizey
Paul Laycock and his daughter, Steph, with some of the cattle they purchased at the Savannah Simmentals and Simbrays Rocky Red Sale. Picture: Judith Maizey

A polled Simmental cow with a bull calf at foot fetched the top price of $15,000 at the Savannah Simmentals and Simbrahs Rocky Red Sale at Beef on Tuesday evening.

