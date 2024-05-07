Simmental cow and calf from SA fetch $15,000 at Beef 2024

A polled Simmental cow with a bull calf at foot fetched the top price of $15,000 at the Savannah Simmentals and Simbrahs Rocky Red Sale at Beef on Tuesday evening.
Before a good sized crowd, Savannah Apple P001 by Savannah Jon Bon Jovi out of Auscan Apple was bought by Paul Laycock of High Country Rural, Linville.
The bull calf was described as being in the top three per cent for weaning weight while the cow had been used as a recipient this year.
In the sale, nine cows and calves were offered and sold, six heifers were offered and five sold, one PTIC recipient was offered and sold, and four bulls were offered and three sold.
The sale fetched a total of $155,050 for an average price per head of $5743 and a clearance rate of 93 per cent.
Twenty semen straws and 10 embryos were also sold, with $325 the top price for a semen straw and the average $238/straw while the embryos hit a high of $650 for an average price of $530 each.
Mr Laycock's purchases totalled $45,550 ex GST and, as well as the top prized cow and calf unit, included two other cow and calf units and the top priced semen and embryos.
He said his family was opening up an IVF, ET and semen centre in Linville, in south east Queensland.
"And what we were looking for is the right type of cows to combine with the right type of sires to provide either embryos... or give a combination for other people to look at what might work to provide genetics to the industry," he said.
"We've always loved Simmentals...and this was our first step into some serious females.
"We want to work across all those genetics to provide some cattle that are very commercially relevant, but also touch on some genetics not only from here, but from around the world, to produce some bulls that could really help lead the industry further forward," he said.
Mr Laycock said he also ran Droughtmaster, Simmental, Speckle Park, Angus, Charolais, Ultra Black and Simbray cattle.
Savannah Simmental and Simbrahs' Sarah Truran and Vaughan Campagnolo said the sale went really well.
"With seasonal conditions and the cattle market as it has been, we were unsure how it would go, but we had great confidence in the cattle we were putting up, particularly the cows and calves, we knew we were offering quality," Ms Truran said.
"And we've had a presence at Beef for six Beefs so we've made some connections and networking...so we were really happy."
Ms Truran said the sale was a huge undertaking and it was really good to have the genetics out there.
"We have had new and repeat buyers which is always lovely and we've had significant interest across the first two days of Beef (in the sale) and it's really pleasing to see the recognition of the genetics," she said.
"For example, the top selling lot was a recipient female that offered really unique genetics and had an outstanding bull calf and the buyers were very astute in recognising what they had purchased. It's really good buying for a three in one unit."
Based in South Australia, Ms Truran said they travelled 2200 km with their cattle to get to Beef each time.
"It's a big couple of weeks to get here and set up, it's always an incredible event, but it's a big undertaking so it's nice to have success," she said.
